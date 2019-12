Doris Alexander Bond, 92, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Cairo Baptist Church. Services honoring and celebrating Doris’s life will follow at 11 a.m. She will be interred with her husband at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery, Jacksonville.

Online tributes may be shared at www.caterfuneralhomeinc.com.