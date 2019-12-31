Armenta Grace (Shouse) Gilmore, 89, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Bluegrass Terrace in Ashland.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 2 in New Salem Cemetery.

Armenta was born March 7, 1930, the daughter of Warner Harrison and Armenta Grace ( Davis) Shouse. Armenta was a long time member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She worked a number of years at Tweedies in Jefferson City, and also worked as a supervisor at 3M Company in Columbia until her retirement in 1991.

Survivors include her son, David Gilmore and his wife Lois of Ashland; one grandson, Cris Gilmore and wife Mary of Ashland; three great-grandchildren: Michael, Megan and Matthew; five great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Harmon; and two brothers, Warner Jr. Shouse and Armel (Joe Bill) Shouse.

Arrangements are under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home.