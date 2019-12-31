Justin, a great husband, father, granddad and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 following complications with his heart.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Jan. 3 at Ashland Baptist Church in Ashland. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. and the service at 4 p.m. followed by a dinner.

Justin was born Dec. 24, 1929 to Gerald A. and Nelle John. He lived the majority of his life in Boone County. Growing up on a farm, he learned the value of hard work at an early age. Throughout his long career he excelled at farming, teaching school, real estate and insurance sales, owning a Western Auto Store and motel, and home building.

Justin was such a good and Godly person with a tender heart and a gift of service to others. Having so much knowledge in so many areas, he was always ready to help anyone with any projects. He was a tower of strength and an example of humility.

Early in his life he was a member of Ashland Baptist Church and Nashville Baptist Church, serving as a deacon at both. Later in life he joined Goshen Church.

Next to his relationship with God, his most favorite things in life were his family, country and gospel music, Dolly Parton, camping, traveling anywhere he could drive that didn’t require an airplane or a ship, and buying and selling anything–especially vehicles.

Justin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Evelyn Burnett John; one brother, Austin John; one sister, Susan John Baker; and one grandson, Aaron John.

After Evelyn passed away, Justin married Dorothy Metzinger John, who survives and was a wonderful companion for Justin. He is also survived by three children: Joy Rissmiller of Columbia, Steven John (Mary Jane) of St. Clair and Ed John (Renee) of Columbia; five grandchildren: John Rissmiller (Jen) of Jefferson City, Jeff Rissmiller (Emily) of Denver, Colo., Tyler John of Pittsburg, Pa., Conner John of Omaha, Neb. and Cooper John of Columbia; five great-grandchildren: Bailey, Madi, Coleman, Tucker and Shelby.

Since Justin had such a giving heart, in lieu of flowers or memorials, the family would appreciate you using that money to do a random act of kindness to brighten someone’s day in honor of Justin.