David “Fred” Press, 93, of Columbia, died Monday, December 30, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Kehilath Israel Blue Ridge Cemetery, 1901 Blue Ridge Blvd, Independence, Mo. 64052. The family suggests contributions to Hospice Compassus, 3050 Interstate 70 Dr SE, Suite 100, Columbia, Mo. 65201.

Uncle Fred was born Jan. 17, 1926 to Louis and Sophie Press. He was the youngest of three sisters, Sarah Baraban, Anne Margolis and Mary Sobol and two brothers, Jake Press and Joe Press. He honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946. Sgt. Press was a Tank Crewman. By trade, Fred was a shoe salesman’s shoe salesman. Though he spent most of his life in Kansas City, he moved to Columbia to be near his sister, Mary Sobol, and her daughter, Janet Oxenhandler. In his later years in independent, assisted and nursing environments, Fred took pride in maintaining his appearance and his warming sense of humor. He adored his many nieces and nephews.

Fred will be missed by all who knew him.

Condolences may be shared at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)