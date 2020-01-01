Janet Lynn Horne, 59, of Hallsville, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 surrounded by all of her loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time for the service. Entombment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Janet was a devoted mother, wife and Christian. She was born March 27, 1960, in Kirksville to Olin Dean and Ruth Carol Darr Hatfield, who preceded her in death. The family of four moved to Columbia where Janet and her sister, Julie also established roots in the local area. On Aug. 9, 1980, Janet married Verne Horne from Independence. Together they raised three children. She was a member of Harrisburg Christian Church where she was baptized. She had many artistic abilities which included water colors, oil and acrylic painting, sewing, cake decorating, etc. She loved fishing, but most of all, Janet enjoyed being with her family and preparing meals. She always wanted people to leave her house with a satisfied belly.

She is survived by her husband, Verne; children, Tyler (Emily) Horne, Heather (Shane) Parnell and Amber Horne (Jami Thompson); sister, Julie (Tony) Bolton; grandchildren, Lillian, Tate, Luciana and Brooks and nephews, Ben and Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or American Cancer Society, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, Mo. 65202.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.