Joyce Marie Elder, 63, of Sturgeon, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.

A celebration of her life will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Riechmann Pavilion, Stephens Lake Park, 2300 E. Walnut Street, Columbia.

Joyce was born March 3, 1956 in Malden to Fred Green Jr. and Helen Hunt-Green-Carter. Joyce was a cherished employee of Midwest Gold & Gem Corp for over 30 years. Joyce was a devoted loving mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt and friend who will be remembered for her sassy comebacks and vivacious personality.

Joyce is survived by her sons: Charles David Nichols Jr. and Jeremy Malcom Elder; granddaughters: Breanne Nichols, Katelyn Nichols, Jaylin Elder and Massey Marshall; grandson, Jeremy Elder Jr.; sisters: Judy Yoder and Debbie Mozingo; many close cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews and special friend Mike Slate.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Ruth Kennedy and Patricia (Trish) Green.

Arrangements under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, Columbia.