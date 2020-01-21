Kjell Jordheim, 97, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Lenoir Woods. He was born July 3, 1922 in Oslo, Norway; the son of Ole and Ingrid (Dreyer-Gundersen) Jordheim.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Kjell Jordheim, 97, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Lenoir Woods. He was born July 3, 1922 in Oslo, Norway; the son of Ole and Ingrid (Dreyer-Gundersen) Jordheim.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.