Michael Thomas Dinsmore, 67, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home in Columbia. He was born Jan. 1,1953 in Marceline; the son of Dumas and Juanita (Welch) Dinsmore.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
