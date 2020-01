Carol Jean “Jeannie” (Meals) Bates, 72, of Harrisonville, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Services celebrating the life of Jeannie Bates will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service on Thursday.

Memorial contributions are appreciated to the donor’s choice.