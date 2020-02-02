Joan Mary Borgen Turner, 79, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died peacefully in the company of her family on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Arrangements are as follows: The family will receive friends for the Memorial Services and Interment in the Rose Garden at 11 a.m. on Feb. 8 at the Missouri United Methodist Church. The Interment will follow immediately after.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to: moumc.org/give and ref. Joan Turner in the memo field.

https://heartlandcremation.com/obituary/joan-mary-borgen-turner/