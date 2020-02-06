Carl Clayton Hill, 67, of Columbia, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at The Neighborhoods.

Visitation will take place from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7 and Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9 at Park Cemetery in Carthage.

Carl was born Nov. 26, 1952 in Carthage, the son of Clayton Robert Hill and Jeanette (Miller) Hill. Carl became an Eagle Scout at 14-years-of-age. He earned a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from the University of Missouri. Carl worked in many aspects of the construction industry and was a particularly talented carpenter as well as computer tech whiz. He enjoyed playing chess and backgammon online and with friends. He was an avid reader, a devotee of Star Trek, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Carl was also a fan of the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs, and delayed leaving his Earthly bonds until mere hours after their Super Bowl victory!

Carl is survived by his mother: Jeanette; his daughter: Holly Linneman; two granddaughters: Moxie and Joey; two sisters: Nancy (David) Foote of Fulton and Mary (Tim) Felshaw of Simi Valley, California and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton Robert Hill.

Memorial donations may be made to: Windsor Street Montessori School in care of the funeral home.

