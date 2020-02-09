Jeanne Marie Casadei, 62, of Fulton passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Jeanne was born on April 30, 1957 in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of John and Mary (Thompson) Gaughan. She retired after 40 years as an RN working at Fulton State Hospital, Fulton Regional Diagnostic Center and Columbia Regional Hospital.

Jeanne is survived by her partner of 21 years, Rick Roman of Fulton; and a sister, Susan Mayfield (Charles Brown) of Fulton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Anne St.Cyr.

Memorials contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.