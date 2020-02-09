The "voice,” known throughout mid-Missouri for over 50 years, was silenced on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Green Valley, Arizona.

Memorial services will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. Thomas More Newman Center, 602 Turner Ave, followed by lunch. Visitation will occur from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the church.

Rod is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Andree; sons Dr. Mark Gelatt of Kansas City, Missouri and Dr. Tom Gelatt (Karyl) of Kenmore, Washington; grandsons Andrei of Mesa, Arizona and Sasha (Austin) of Kansas City, and grandchildren Miles, Kaia, Neve and Heath of Kenmore.

Memorials may be made to the Rod Gelatt KBIA Faculty Enhancement Fund. Missouri School of Journalism, 103 Neff Hall, Columbia, MO 65211.