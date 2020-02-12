Charles David Nichols, 63, of Centralia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2513 N. Stadium Blvd., Columbia.

David was born Jan. 10, 1957 to William (Bill) D. Nichols and Meryl Roberts Nichols. David was a unique man who lived his life to the fullest in the way he wanted. David was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and was an avid darts player.

David is survived by his son, Charles David Nichols Jr.; granddaughters, Breanne Nichols and Katelyn Nichols; brother, Billy (Cheryl) Nichols; sisters, Sally (Billy) Enochs, Patty (Terry) Rowland and Charlotte Roberts; many nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Vicki.