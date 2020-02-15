Elizabeth Frances Burnett, 95, of Ashland, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at Robinson Funeral Home, with burial following in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m.

Elizabeth was born Aug. 21, 1924 in Ashland, the daughter of Ether and Julia Forsee Smith. She married Hugh (Pete) Burnett on Jan. 12, 1946 in Jefferson City, and he preceded her in death. Elizabeth worked for Oberman’s Garment Factory as a seamstress.

Survivors include her sons: Larry (Judy) Burnett and Richard (Patty Riegel) Burnett of Ashland; two grandchildren: Angela (Mark) Hollingsworth and Monica (Kirk) Welander; six great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Durwood Smith.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery in care of the family.