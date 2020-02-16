Kathleen Gale (Virgen) Martin, of Kansas City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Hillcrest Christian Church, 11411 Quivira Road, OPKS.
