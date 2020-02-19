Frank Thacher, 74, of Boonville, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Boonville, with burial following at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday evening at the church and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Frank Barclay Thacher, II was born Feb. 1, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Berry Wyatt and Frances Jorgensen Thacher. He graduated from Boonville High School in 1964 and Texas A&M University in 1968. He fought for his country in Vietnam, where he earned a Purple Heart. Upon discharge from the Army, he enrolled in the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science and returned to Boonville to work at Thacher-Wood Funeral Home until his retirement. On June 30, 1973, he married Julie Tuttle in Prairie Home.

Throughout his life he served his community, including as President of the Kiwanis Club, the Boonville Chamber of Commerce, the Boonville High School Alumni Association, the Friends of Historic Boonville and Immanuel Lutheran Church. He led numerous community fundraising efforts, including as Chairman of the Boonslick Heartland YMCA Founders Campaign to establish a local YMCA, the Veterans Memorial Committee, the Missouri River Festival of the Arts and the Friends of Historic Boonville Endowment Campaign. He cherished the friendships he made early in life and was active in planning reunions of his high school and college classmates.

He is survived by his wife Julie of Boonville; his sons: Frank “Trey” B. Thacher, III of Memphis, Tennessee and Kyle Ellis Thacher (Andrea) of Boonville; his grandsons: Samuel Ellis Thacher and William Dale Thacher of Boonville; and his loyal dog Millie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Friends of Historic Boonville Endowment.

Arrangements are being handled by Thacher Funeral Home.