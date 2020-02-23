Norma Sue (Jones) Brewer, 88, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020.

Visitation and Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 24 in McMurry chapel at the Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Burial Services will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sue was born in Kennett on Feb. 22, 1931. She graduated from Kennett High School and continued her education at Cottey College in 1949. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Arkansas State College, now known as Arkansas State University.

Sue was married to Jerry Alan Brewer on Dec. 25, 1950. They moved to Cardwell to raise their three children until they moved to Columbia in 1974.

Sue was passionate about being an elementary school teacher. She taught second grade at Midway Heights Elementary for the majority of her career. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bridge, reading, traveling and constantly learning about world history. She was also actively involved in the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Missouri Retired Teachers Association and the Missouri United Methodist Church, including their Searcy-Feely Circle. On Sept. 17, 2019, Sue received a Certificate of Recognition for Outstanding Service to Public Education and was bestowed the title of Professor Emeritus from Boone County Unit of Missouri Retired Teachers Association. Sue was a strong, determined and passionate woman who cared deeply for anyone that she met in her life.

Sue is survived by her three children: Mark Alan Brewer, Mary Melissa (Brewer) Davis and Jeffrey Montgomery Brewer; two granddaughters: Erica Lee Martin and Scarlett Marylee Davis; one great-grandson: Jesse Alan Martin; and many other family and friends.

Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Alan Brewer; her father, Herbert Leo Jones; her mother, Mary Inez (Freeman) Jones; her sister, Margaret Ann Ray; and her brother, Herbert “Sonny” Luther Jones.

The family of Norma Sue Brewer wishes to thank Midway Heights Elementary, P.E.O. Sisterhood, Missouri Retired Teachers Association and the Missouri United Methodist Church for the wonderful memories and purpose they gave her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Cardwell Cemetery, PO Box 482, Cardwell, MO 63829.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.