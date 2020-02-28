Matthew James Brown, 30, of Columbia, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Columbia.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Revolution Church in Columbia.

Matt was born March 18, 1989 in Columbia to Richard Brown and Kathy Derby. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends; playing games, coaching baseball and listening to music. He also enjoyed cooking, karaoke and playing tricks on people to get a laugh.

He is survived by his two sisters, Michelle and Anita Wagner; girlfriend Heather York and their daughter Adalyn; daughters Abriella and Ava; two nieces, a nephew and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.