Norton Stuart Evans, 59, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home. He was born July 4, 1960 in Columbia; the son of Norton and Bessie (Rice) Evans.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
