Joseph Marcel Vandepopuliere, 90, passed away at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 914 West Blvd. South, Columbia.
Joseph Marcel Vandepopuliere, 90, passed away at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 914 West Blvd. South, Columbia.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.