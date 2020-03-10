Carmen Joyce (Hartley) Neely, 82, of Overland Park, Kansas, was called home to her lord and savior on March 6, 2020 peacefully at home after a courageous battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor with her children by her side.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Nall Ave. Baptist Church and services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.

She was born Jan. 21, 1938 in Columbia to Ora Dell (Slater) Hartley and Luther A. Hartley. Carmen graduated from Hickman High School in 1956 and received her Associates Degree from Stephens College in May 1958. She married Gerald A. Neely on Jan. 24, 1960. Carmen was a stay-at-home mom for many years until she went to work for the Shawnee Mission School District in the Central Kitchen as a Baker. She retired after 18 years. After that, she managed the concession stand at JCGAA for more than 10 years. She didn't like to sit still for long and spent many Friday and Sunday evenings with her dear friends the Gillpatricks.

Carmen was a faithful member of Nall Ave. Baptist Church for 52 years where she taught children's Sunday School, VBS and served on many committees. Her faith was very important to her and never wavered! Some of her favorite activities were attending Sunday School, church, Bible Study Fellowship and cooking for many occasions, especially sweet treats and spending time with friends. Carmen was very involved in her children's and grandchildren's activities. She was an avid Jayhawk fan and her Jayhawk caramels (can't be beat!) were enjoyed by many.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Doug); son, Brian (Marci) and daughter, Laura; as well as her grandchildren: Connor, Austin, Logan, Kaylee, Margaret and Jack; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Martha Padgett and childhood best friend of 77 years, Maribeth Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents and three older brothers.

The family requests no flowers, however, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Bible Study Fellowship (BSF), Prayer Card Ministry, the Kidney Foundation in memory of Gerald Neely, or Nall Ave. Baptist Church. The family expresses gratitude to the St. Luke's Oncology and Hospice.

