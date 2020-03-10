Lyman Kent Moberg, 71, of Columbia, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at The Bluffs. He was born Aug. 6, 1948 in Dubuque, Iowa; the son of Kent and Marcella (Reiter) Moberg.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
