Dennis McNeal Smith Sr., 83, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203. A second visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at Parkade Baptist Church, 2102 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202, which will be immediately followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.