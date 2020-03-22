John Yanos passed away on March 14, 2020; he was 65.

He graduated from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine in 1980. He was Associate Professor Emeritus of Emergency Medicine and former Chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Missouri and a physician at the Harry S. Truman Veterans’ Hospital.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Julie; son, Luke (Marie Fourman); daughter, Kate (Christopher Yaeger); and brothers, George and Paul.

Given the current public health situation, services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri in memory of John Yanos.