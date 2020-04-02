Viola LaVerne Purdy, 85, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Due to the current public health guidelines, a private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 2 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia and a Celebration of Life Service will be held once health restrictions are removed.

Viola was born Dec. 10, 1934 to Charles and Myrtie Smith Redman. She married Donald Purdy June 21, 1952 in Harrison, Arkansas. She enjoyed life — golfing, sewing, dancing, trout fishing and trips to the casino with her sister. Most of all, she loved spending time with family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Viola is survived by her husband, Donald; daughter, Rena Crane (Jeff) of Columbia; grandchildren: Jessie Kempf (Travis) and Mandy Crane; and great-grandchildren: Colten and Callie.

She was preceded in death by seven siblings: Venita, Mae, Joy, Pearl, Pat, Roy and Volna Dean.

Memorials are suggested to Columbia Senior Center, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

