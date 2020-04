David Christensen, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

David was born on Jan. 13, 1941 in Oakland, California, the son of Floyd and Frances Jensen Christensen.

David is survived by his sons: Scott (Kathy) Christensen of Rocheport and Darryl (Debbie) Christensen; and a sister, Linda Lee Christensen of Atlanta, Georgia.

