Mary Frances Waller, 82, of rural New Franklin, passed away April 7, 2020 at her home, cared for by her family.

Services celebrating and honoring Mary’s life will be scheduled at a later date at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Boone Hospital Home Care and Hospice in care of Markland-Yager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, New Franklin, MO 65274.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.