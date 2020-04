Patricia M. Melton, 93, of Columbia, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at South Hampton Place.

She was born Dec. 12, 1926 in Linn to Arthur and Clara Turner Flanagan.

Services will be at a later date.

Patricia is survived by two daughters, Kathy Hauswirth and Debbie Neal, both of Columbia.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory 573-449-4153.

To see the full obituary, go to www.parkermillard.com.