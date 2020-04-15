Myrtle Viola Farrington, 94, of Fulton, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home. She was born Feb. 12, 1926 in Eagle Creek, Indiana; the daughter of Harold and Alice (Reed) Meadows.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
