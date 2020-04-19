Margaret Edith Sortor Joseph, 96, of Cedaredge, Colorado passed away peacefully at Horizon Care Center on April 10, 2020.

She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on Dec. 16, 1923. Her father was a Methodist minister, her mother was a Deacon in the church, and the family’s life in the church involved numerous moves and lean times as they traveled throughout the Midwest during her childhood. She graduated from Belleville High School, Belleville, Illinois in 1941.

Margaret went on to graduate from the City Hospital School of Nursing, St. Louis in 1945 where her empathy and compassion for children served her well as a pediatric nurse.

She met the love of her life, Donald Joseph, through mutual friends in 1942 and they wed in Farmer City, Illinois in 1945. Donald earned his M.D. degree in 1946 at St. Louis University and following an internship and postgraduate studies entered the military. Margaret then began the journey of her life as a devoted military wife. She always made the best of the situation whether it was living in a Quonset hut, an Army barracks or an old library, by painting and refurbishing to make it their home.

Margaret and Don always made the most of each Army assignment by learning to cook the local dishes, involving the family in scout troops, sporting activities or family hobbies. The family relocated over a dozen times, with stays in Enid, Oklahoma; San Antonio,Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Osaka, Japan; Aurora, Colorado; Tacoma, Washington; Washington, D.C. to name a few. After retirement from the Army in 1967 the family moved to Columbia, where Don joined the faculty of the University of Missouri. With an insatiable appetite for reading, history and current affairs, Margaret thrived in the college town environment and was most proud of her tenure as the President of the Boone County League of Women Voters.

Don and Margaret were devoted parents and grandparents, so upon retirement from the University of Missouri in 1985 they built a lovely home in Lebanon, Illinois and relocated to be near their family.

After Don’s passing in April of 2007, Margaret moved to Cedaredge in June of 2008 to be near her daughter. There, she lived independently in a duplex and enjoyed baking, reading, and enjoying the beautiful mountains and relishing the opportunity to spend time with her grandsons, Philip and Patrick, and Philip’s wife Melody. In 9-2017 she entered Horizon Care Center. Margaret will be remembered by those who knew her as an intelligent, resilient, energetic, kind, and generous woman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ruth, nee Oldham, Sortor; her brother, Harold Sortor; her sister, Dorothy Stimpson and her son-in-law, Richard W. McGuire, Jr.

Surviving are her son, Thomas (Sally) Brown Joseph of O’Fallon, Illinois; her daughter, Doris McGuire of Cedaredge; two grandsons: Philip (Melody) and Patrick of Cedaredge.

Burial will be next to her husband in the College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Western Colorado Community Foundation, 970-243-3767 (e.g. the Richard McGuire Scholarship Fund or the Surface Creek Community Foundation).