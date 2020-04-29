Gerald "Jerry" Nothdurft, 64, of Columbia, passed away on April 27, 2020.

Gerald was born on May 3, 1955 in St. Louis, son of the late D.D. and Marie E. (Myers) Nothdurft. On June 23, 2001 he was united in marriage to Deborah Ann Kerr in Columbia. Gerald worked for ABC Laboratories for over 30 years. He was an amiable, quiet man with a quick and witty sense of humor. He loved reading books on a wide variety of subjects.

Gerald was family oriented and dearly loved his wife Deborah, who survives. He is also survived by his brother Edwin (Anne) Nothdurft of St. Louis and his sister Joyce (Bragg) Nothdurft Stanley of Columbia.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an older sister, Rosemary Nothdurft Killam.

Donations in memory of Gerald may be made to Central Missouri Humane Society.

Arrangements by Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, (573) 442-7850, www.heartlandcremation.com.