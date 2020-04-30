Lillian B. Ridgway, 87, of Hallsville, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 1 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia.

Lillian Berniece Ridgway was born May 10, 1932 in McBaine, the daughter of John Turner and Eunice May Vermillion Acton. She married Roy Linwood Ridgway Oct. 24, 1954 in Centralia, and he preceded her in death Jan. 14, 2014.

Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family, Genealogy, doing crossword puzzles, quilting, and taking pictures.

Survivors include four children: Benita Springman (husband Dan), Mitch Ridgway, Randy Ridgway (friend Shelli Curry), Teresa Nilson (husband Dennis); ten grandchildren: Danny Springman (wife Tanya), Amy Boyd (husband James), Matthew, Elizabeth, Royce (wife Kelsey), Grant Ridgway, Andrew, Joshua, Lance and Zachery (wife Michelle) Nilson; seven great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; beloved daughter-in-law Angie Ridgway; five brothers; two sisters; five half brothers; two half sisters; four step-brothers and two step-sisters.

