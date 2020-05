Robert Bryant Watkins, 64, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital.

Robert is survived by his mother, Miriam Bryant Steffan, Columbia; his sister, Alicia D’Orazio (Mario), Livonia, Michigan; and his brother, William L. Watkins, Columbia. A brother, Melvin E. Watkins preceded him in death.