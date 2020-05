Elmer Dean Howard, 59, of Moberly, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Elmer was born to Francis Jefferson Howard and Edith Elizabeth (Willsie) Howard of Clifton Hill.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held in his honor from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 15 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. At noon, guests will be welcomed to share memories and/or stories.