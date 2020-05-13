Avery Kim Schultz, 24, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.

He was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on April 15, 1996 to Kevin Schultz and Kimberly (Knauer) Minor.

Avery graduated from Fulton High School in 2014. He continued his education at Columbia Area Career Center, earning a certificate in welding. He was employed by the Joe Machens Nissan Service Department. Avery enjoyed fishing, golfing and gaming, but his true passion was Motocross. He was fortunate to have been able to travel to several destinations. He loved eating at Wingstop and spending time with his friends and family.

Those remaining to cherish his memory include father, Kevin Schultz and step-mother Veronica of Columbia; mother, Kimberly Minor and step-father, Tom of Lakeland, Florida; brother, Foster Schultz (Brenna Lundberg); stepbrother, Brent Reeves; step-sister, Lauren Reeves (Michael Rhodes); grandparents, Richard and LeIla Schultz; uncles, Ed Knauer (Pam), Kurt Knauer (Nancy), Marty Knauer, and Craig Schultz (Sara); aunt, Tabetha Check (Scott); and numerous cousins and friends.

Avery was preceded in death by grandparents, Doris Reupert and William Knauer.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 14 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Reverend Paul Klepees officiating. Friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations are suggested to Fellowship of Christian Athletes Memorial Fund Motocross. Checks should be made to Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.