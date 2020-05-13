Glenn Hoffman, 83, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Columbia.

Services will be held at a later date.

Glenn was born on Feb. 27, 1937 to Fred and Mildred (Haupt) Hoffman.

Glenn graduated with a B.S. in Chemistry from Rolla and served six years in the Army Reserves Corp of Engineers. He worked for MFA and the state of Missouri's air pollution control division while building Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Court, making it his full-time occupation in 1976.

Glenn loved telling jokes, substitute teaching and helping people. He was always on the lookout for a good deal and in recent years, enjoyed eating lunch with friends at the Senior Center.

Glenn is survived by his former wife Starr Hardy, of Columbia; three children: Scott (Carolee) Hoffman, of Kansas, Amy (Richard) Hoffman-Orman, of Columbia, and Matthew (Shelley) Hoffman, of Arkansas; four grandchildren: AprilStarr Daly, Jon (Sarah) Hoffman, Mina (James) Gorman, and Laura (Josh) Fritz; and nine great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

