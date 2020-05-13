William “Larry” Carpenter, 71, of Clarksburg, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home with his loved ones around him.

He was born on March 6, 1949 in California, Missouri, the son of William (Bud) Irving and Adella (Grace) Albert Carpenter, both of whom preceded him in death. He was united in marriage on July 31, 1971 at Flag Spring Baptist Church to Pamela Bolinger, who survives of the home.

He worked for Ralston Purina, Missouri Department of Corrections, California Mail Carrier, then finished his career as a Postmaster of 27 years at Clarksburg United States Postal Service and was involved in the City of Clarksburg Government and currently the mayor. He was a member of the Clarksburg Baptist Church. Larry loved raising and training English Setter Bird Dogs, which he earned numerous awards nationally such as NBHA National Puppy Handler of the Year, NBHA National Runner Amateur Derby Handler and First Place Field Trial Awards. He loved hunting quail as well as walking in field trials with his dogs.

In his younger years he coached Babe Ruth Baseball and numerous basketball teams. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the St. Louis Cardinals and Missouri Tigers. In his senior year of high school, he set the record for the mile. He loved golfing with his wife and friends. His pride and joy was supporting his children and grandchildren in anything they did. He loved watching basketball and being on the front row at half court with a popcorn in his hand. He was a 1967 graduate of California High School.

Larry is survived by one son, Kevin Carpenter and wife Rhonda; two daughters: Laura Sanning and husband Steve, Tawnya Pace and husband Don Jr.; and one brother, David Carpenter and wife Eva; seven grandchildren: Ashton Hays with husband Wyatt, Alli Carpenter, Trenton Pace and fiancée Hayden Dillion, Bryant Carpenter, Brooklynn Pace, Maddi Carpenter, Will Carpenter, and one great-grandchild, Harper Hays, all of Clarksburg; Frankie Bolinger, mother-in-law, California. He loved his brothers and sisters-in-law along with his numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gordon Carpenter, sister-in-law, Dianna Carpenter, brother-in-law, Jack Bolinger and father-in-law, Albert Ray Bolinger.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 15 at Flag Spring Baptist Church with visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 14. Officiating will be Jim Rogers. Burial will be at Hickman Cemetery.

Memorials suggested to ALS Foundation, National Bird Hunters Association or Missouri Bird Hunters Association.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services, California. The general public is welcome to attend visitation and services while following social distancing guidelines.