Wayne Perry Anderson, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather died of cancer May 29, 2020, at home in Columbia, surrounded by his wife, daughters, and caregiver.

Wayne was born in 1929 to Victor Emanuel Anderson and Clara Alvina Carlson during a North Dakota blizzard in a rail car. He enrolled in Jamestown College and met the love of his life, Carla Lee Erickson. They both graduated with Bachelors degrees in 1952 and married in December of the same year. Together they raised four daughters and embraced 67 years of marriage in their loving and equal partnership.

Dr. Anderson received his Ph.D. from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He and Carla then moved to St. Louis and Perry Point, Maryland, where he was a Veterans Administration hospital psychologist for seven years. He maintained a relationship with the VA as consultant for 19 years while pursuing further education and his career path. Dr. Anderson and his family settled in Columbia in 1963 when he took a position at the University of Missouri in the Department of Psychology and enjoyed a 32-year career as a professor. During his tenure at the University of Missouri, he took sabbaticals to teach with the U.S. Air Force in Europe. He took the family with him to live in six countries, opening up the world to them.

Dr. Anderson was a Licensed Psychologist, fellow of the American Psychological Association and a Diplomat of the American Board of Assessment Psychology. He co-authored six books and 85 professional journal articles and directed 37 Ph.D. dissertations. He was a Counseling Psychologist at the Counseling Center at the University of Missouri-Columbia where he worked with a variety of clients.

Dr. Anderson received numerous awards for teaching excellence and was among the first set of ten William T. Kemper Teaching Fellow Award recipients in 1991, the Purple Chalk Award in 1988 for outstanding undergraduate teaching, and the Gold Chalk Award in 1990 for outstanding graduate teaching. He retired from the university in 1995 and chose travel, writing, teaching, humanitarian volunteer work, and engaging with friends as his retirement avocations, and continued to teach at Columbia College and MU Honor College as adjunct faculty during the first half of his retirement.

Wayne was an active member of Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia and involved in their Forum, Men's Breakfast Group, Book Discussion Club, and Dinner Club. He was a member of the Scandinavia Society and the MU Retirees Association. Wayne and Carla developed and taught countless programs at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UMC.

His active life and contributions to society were recognized by the University of Jamestown in 2000 when he was inducted into their Alumni Hall of Fame, an honor he was very proud of.

Dr. Anderson was a valued team member of the International Center for Psychosocial Trauma, where he trained teachers, physicians and mental health workers to help with healing traumatized children. Following his 24 international trips with the team and seven trips within the U.S., including after Katrina and the Oklahoma City bombing, he was recognized with their Humanitarian Award in 2009.

Wayne Anderson was the Venture Bound travel writer for the Columbia Daily Tribune from 1998 to 2020. As his articles became more numerous, he collected them with unpublished stories into over a dozen books. During his lifetime of travel, Wayne and Carla explored 65 of the 100 greatest wonders of the world. They were active participants in the Road Scholar programs.

In an interview published in a local paper Wayne stated, "We've done all these important things, we've had all these honors–but what's the biggest thing in our life? Our daughters." Wayne was a loving and engaged father. He provided "Bravery Training" for all of his girls to become independent and assertive women.

He is survived by his wife, Carla; brother, Lester Anderson; four daughters: Jerilyn (Les) Hahn, Debra (Steve Bourque) Anderson, Rosalyn (John) Anderson-Harper and Stephanie (Ron) Stegall; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonard; and sisters: Blanche, Gladys, and Vivian.

A memorial Celebration of Life service will occur in the future when a viable date can be set.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Dr. Wayne and Dr. Carla Anderson Endowed Scholarship, University of Jamestown, 6082 College Lane, Jamestown, ND 58405, or Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, 344 Hearnes Center, Columbia, MO 65211, or the UU Church of Columbia, 2615 Shepard Blvd., Columbia, MO 65201.

A longer obituary is available at the Memorial Funeral Home website and online condolences may be made at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/columbia-mo/memorial-funeral-homecolumbia/9874.