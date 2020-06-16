Thomas L. Cochran passed away on June 10, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Thomas was born Aug. 15, 1952 to William and Venita Carter Cochran in Columbia. He married Debra Shaw on Feb. 24, 1973 and she survives. He worked as a carpenter and knew how to fix and repair most anything. He loved to go fishing on the Missouri River and then have a fish fry on every memorial weekend with family and friends.

He is survived by two sons: Thomas Cochran and wife Amber and Joseph Cochran and fiance Katie Halford, all of Ashland; four grandchildren: Shelby, Evelyn, Sam and Jake; and one great-grandson. He is also survived by one brother, Roger Cochran; and two sisters: Lois Goodman and Sue Anderson. He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.