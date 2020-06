Rodney Nickens, 63, of Fulton, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Fulton Nursing and Rehab.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at Second Christian Church in Fulton. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church on Saturday.

Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Son Funeral Home.