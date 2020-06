Peggy Ann Brown, daughter of Otis and Hallie Malone, passed away on June 24, 2020.

Services will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Columbia. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. and a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Peggy will be buried in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com to leave condolences.