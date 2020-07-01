Dr. John Patrick Dwyer, 73, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home.

John was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on Oct. 10, 1946 to the late James and Lillian (Fitch) Dwyer. He graduated from Maryknoll Junior Seminary in Chesterfield in 1965, received his Bachelor degree from Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana in 1970, and went on to receive his Doctorate from the University of Missouri in 1988.

John’s career began with Weyerhaeuser Timber Company from 1970 through 1982. He then taught Forest Management and Planning and Forest Fire Control at the University of Missouri. While there, John wrote several publications on forestry management, impacts from flooding and forestry economics. He had an extensive research background in the forestry area including cloning cottonwoods and flood tolerance on various species, development and management guidelines for forest health, improvement and sustainability. John was involved in the management of several tree species, the impacts of livestock on forestry, using trees for biofuel. He was instrumental in identifying, evaluating, and development of black walnut for timber.

John received many awards including: Order of the Arrow, given by Boy Scout Troop 706; The Golden Apple Award from the University of Missouri; Professor Emeritus of Forestry in 2014; Outstanding Lifetime Achievement in the Management, Research, and Educational Efforts in Service to Forest Resources of Missouri, by the Conservation Federation of Missouri in 2008.

John enjoyed fishing, hunting, biking, working with Boy Scouts, coaching youth sports, with his son’s teams, and sport shooting.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Jean Dwyer of Columbia; sons: Devin Christopher (Josie) and Sean Patrick (Alexis); brother, Dr. Daniel Dwyer (Phyllis); sister, Anna Marie Lane (Gregory); and grandchild, Finn Michael Dwyer.

Memorial donations in his honor may be made to U.M. CAFNR, Boy Scouts of America, Central Missouri Food Bank, KBIA, Columbia Parks & Recreation, Central Missouri Humane Society, or the Newman Center.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7 at St. Thomas More Newman Center with Father Dan Merz and Deacon Mike Berendzen officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.