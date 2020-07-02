Arthur Frazier passed away June 29, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. He was 83-years-old.

Mr. Frazier was born June 27, 1937 in Portland, Oregon, the son of Glen and Florence Zimmerman Frazier. He married Janet Hinman and she survives. He worked for PMI in Jefferson City as an automotive machinist.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 2 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.

Survivors include his wife, Janet; daughter, Carla Frazier of Hartsburg; three sons: Michael (Mary) Frazier of Meta, Greg (Ruth) Frazier of Jefferson City and Tim (Pat) Frazier of St. Elizabeth; one brother, Dallas Humphrey of Jefferson City; three sisters: Linda (Fred) Calvelli of Tipton, Wanda White of Jefferson City and Anna Schlereth of Jefferson City; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Robinson Funeral Home.