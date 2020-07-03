Lowell Thomas Arnold Jr., 71, of Boonville, passed away suddenly in his home Wednesday July 1, 2020.

Celebration of Life for Lowell will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 3 at Howard Funeral Home.

Lowell Thomas Arnold Jr. was born Dec. 14, 1948, the son of Lowell Thomas Arnold Sr. and Helen (Payne) Arnold. Lowell married the love of his life, Celeste Barbagllia, on Jan. 24, 1970 in St. Louis. Lowell’s family was his pride and joy. He enjoyed playing with Kaleb and Kolin and the time he had with them was priceless. He loved to watch Andy at the tractor pulls. Lowell also loved to piddle with computers. He worked at Rusk Rehabilitation Center from 1997 to 2020, many years of hard work. Lowell's proudest achievement was his service to his country, he was a proud Navy Veteran. Gone but never forgotten.

Lowell is preceded in death by his parents: Lowell Thomas Arnold Sr. and Helen Payne Arnold. He is survived by his wife, Celeste Arnold of the home; sons: Andrew (Kacey) Arnold of Boonville and Robert Arnold of Boonville; brothers: Jerry (Marilyn) Wilfong, Author (Ginger) Arnold and Robert “Steve” (Ronda) Arnold; and grandsons: Kaleb and Kolin Arnold.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.howardfh.com.