Frank Allen Moore, 94, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Neighborhoods.

Services will be conducted privately with the closest family members present. Family and friends will be able to join the service as it is streamed live on the funeral home Facebook page: Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park Cemetery. The chapel service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7.

Frank was born July 4, 1925 in Imboden, Arkansas, the son of Elven P. and Clara F. Simons Moore. On Oct. 23, 1944, in Boone County, he married Katie Lee Snell. He joined his brother in service during WWII where he served as a Merchant Marine. Following his service, he and Katie started their family. In 1957, he and Russell Coats opened COMO Tire Company, where he worked for several years as a Front Alignment Specialist, then later as the company’s sales representative.

He loved to play golf, and got to be pretty good at it — having amassed 8 holes-in-one over his playing years. He passed that love of golf down through the family. He was also a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Frank was also a board member of the Columbia Senior Center and a member of the American Legion.

Survivors include three children: Shelia (Darrel) Blackwell of Salem, Connie (Steve) Schertel of St. Charles and Rusty Moore of Columbia; five grandchildren: Brad Blackwell, Scott (Alex) Blackwell, Amanda (Bill) Walker, Brian (Sandy) Katcher and Katie (Chris) Bauman; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Luci Danner of Columbia; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Katie Lee, Moore; his parents; and a brother, Virgil Moore.

Donations in his memory may be made to Meals on Wheels of Columbia in care of the funeral home.