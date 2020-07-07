Elvin Emery Sapp, 84, passed away on July 5, 2020 at his home in Columbia surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8 at Memorial Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery. In keeping with the guideline put forth by the Boone County Health Director, we ask anyone attending to keep social distancing (six feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often. We would also strongly encourage all guests to wear a face mask. The service will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of the funeral home.

Elvin was born on June 24, 1936 in Boone County, the son of Emery Everett and Velma Lorraine Sapp, who preceded him in death.

Elvin graduated from David H. Hickman High School in 1955. As a senior, he began a lifelong career as a respected and well-known homebuilder and land developer. He and his father, Emery Sapp built homes together in the late ‘50s through the mid ‘70s. In the early ‘60s he expanded the business to include the development of several residential subdivisions. Elvin had a gift for looking at a piece of raw ground and visualizing its potential. That gift enabled him to develop some of Columbia’s premier residential developments throughout his life: Bluff Creek, Thornbrook and Bristol Lake being some of the most recent.

Elvin enjoyed his work and liked sharing his vision and expertise with family. In the early 90s he furthered his legacy by mentoring his son Shannon into the homebuilding business, and later brought both Shannon and his grandson Justin into the development side of the business. He also encouraged his daughter Valerie to represent them as a real estate agent. Elvin, with his brother Billy and other family investors, were founding members of Columbia Ready Mix and Emery Sapp and Sons, Inc. He served on the Board of Directors of Century State Bank in Columbia and was a past Secretary of the Homebuilders Association.

Elvin married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Mary Geraldine (Geri) Murray, and she survives. True to their vows taken 64 years ago, their devotion to each other has been an inspiration to many.

He is survived by their daughter, Valerie Barnes (Alan); son, Shannon Sapp (Diane); six grandchildren: Justin Barnes (Brooke), Megan Barnes Harris (Tyler), Brittany Sapp Smarr (Kyle), Coleman Sapp, Clayton Sapp and Carley Sapp; and seven great-grandchildren: Rylee, Hudson and Rhett Harris, Quinn and Lincoln Barnes and Clay and Hayden Smarr. He is also survived by a sister, Norma Bennett (Marvin); a brother, Billy Sapp (Glenda); and several nieces and nephews.

If asked, Elvin would always say he enjoyed getting up and going to work. To him, it was not a job. He loved finding land, picturing it in his head and then developing it. He liked a good Pitch card game and “calling” square dances with family. He also enjoyed showing and raising horses. Many great memories were made with family and lifelong friends while caring for and showing their horses around Missouri and surrounding states.

Elvin will be remembered for his devotion to his family and for his great work ethic. He was an honorable and respected man.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of choice in care of the funeral home.

