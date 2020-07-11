Ron Kautsch, 69, of Lupus, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 near Lupus.

He was born on April 5, 1951 in St. Joseph, the son of Clyde and Eunice (Crafe) Kautsch, both of whom preceded him in death. Ron attended University of Missouri-Rolla and graduated with a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He worked doing new construction, remodeling and was self- employed. Ron enjoyed walking, biking, hunting quail, dove and visiting the boundary waters of Canada and the United States.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Tricia Straub of Columbia; sister, Cathy Price, also of Columbia; two nieces; one great-niece; and one great-nephew.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the City of Lupus.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services, California, Missouri.