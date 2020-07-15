Thomas Arthur Jones, 59, of Harrisburg, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center surrounded by family.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family funeral.

Tom was born on Sept. 9, 1960 in Festus to the late Willis and Gertrude Jones. On March 26, 1983, he married Alice Lorinda “Lori” Bryson in Columbia. He was a jack of all trades – mechanic, truck driver and heavy equipment mechanic. Tom could fix just about anything.

Tom is survived by his wife, Lori; son, Matthew T. Jones of Harrisburg; daughter, Megan Jones (Logan Lasley) of Columbia; sister, Carolyn Adolf (Charles) of St. Charles; four grandsons: Gavin, Kaylob, Austin and Tucker; brother-in-law, Roy Watanabe; and several nieces and nephews and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by two sisters: Barbara Watanabe and Mary Ackers.

