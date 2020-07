Roketi “Rocket” Esau, 54, of Centralia, passed away on July 24, 2020. He was born in American Samoa on Jan. 12, 1966.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13 at Cater Funeral Home. Services honoring Rocket’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 in the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Committal prayer and burial will follow at the East Lawn Cemetery, Mexico, Missouri.